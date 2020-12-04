(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Congress will require the US Federal government to impose sanctions on each individual involved in Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system within 30 days after the new defense spending bill is signed into law, according to a copy of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021.

"Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall impose five or more of the sanctions described in section 235 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (22 U.S.C. 9529) with respect to each person that knowingly engaged in the acquisition of the S-400 air defense system referred to in subsection (b)," the NDAA said on Thursday.