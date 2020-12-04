UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Requires Sanctions On Persons Engaged In Turkey's S-400 Purchase- Defense Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Congress Requires Sanctions on Persons Engaged in Turkey's S-400 Purchase- Defense Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Congress will require the US Federal government to impose sanctions on each individual involved in Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system within 30 days after the new defense spending bill is signed into law, according to a copy of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021.

"Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall impose five or more of the sanctions described in section 235 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (22 U.S.C. 9529) with respect to each person that knowingly engaged in the acquisition of the S-400 air defense system referred to in subsection (b)," the NDAA said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Congress Government

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

4 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

4 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

5 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

3 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

3 hours ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.