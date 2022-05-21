American consultancy firm McKinsey & Co was advising Russian defense company Rostec at the time when it was privy to national security secrets as a Pentagon contractor, US media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) American consultancy firm McKinsey & Co was advising Russian defense company Rostec at the time when it was privy to national security secrets as a Pentagon contractor, US media reported.

NBC news said the international consultancy appeared to have ignored a possible conflict of interest while it was simultaneously involved with Russia and US defense as well as US intelligence community. Federal contracts obtained by the broadcaster showed that McKinsey had never admitted working for Russia.

McKinsey spokesman Neil Grace denied the accusation in a comment to NBC News.

He said the company had never been involved with the Russian military and had a separate legal entity servicing Washington that was walled off from the business that advised Rostec.

"Our past work for Rostec subsidiaries did not concern weapons systems. This work concerned core commercial and operational topics of the sort that we routinely advise our clients on all over the world," Grace said.

NBC News said McKinsey had never been charged with violating US contracting laws or damaging national security, although it had come under scrutiny in Congress for working with Chinese state companies.