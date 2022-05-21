UrduPoint.com

US Consultancy McKinsey Co-Advised Pentagon, Russia's Rostec - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 10:48 PM

US Consultancy McKinsey Co-Advised Pentagon, Russia's Rostec - Reports

American consultancy firm McKinsey & Co was advising Russian defense company Rostec at the time when it was privy to national security secrets as a Pentagon contractor, US media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) American consultancy firm McKinsey & Co was advising Russian defense company Rostec at the time when it was privy to national security secrets as a Pentagon contractor, US media reported.

NBC news said the international consultancy appeared to have ignored a possible conflict of interest while it was simultaneously involved with Russia and US defense as well as US intelligence community. Federal contracts obtained by the broadcaster showed that McKinsey had never admitted working for Russia.

McKinsey spokesman Neil Grace denied the accusation in a comment to NBC News.

He said the company had never been involved with the Russian military and had a separate legal entity servicing Washington that was walled off from the business that advised Rostec.

"Our past work for Rostec subsidiaries did not concern weapons systems. This work concerned core commercial and operational topics of the sort that we routinely advise our clients on all over the world," Grace said.

NBC News said McKinsey had never been charged with violating US contracting laws or damaging national security, although it had come under scrutiny in Congress for working with Chinese state companies.

Related Topics

World Business Russia China Washington Pentagon Company Congress Media All From

Recent Stories

Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond Leag ..

Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond League

29 seconds ago
 Punjab CM message on 71 years of Pak-China diploma ..

Punjab CM message on 71 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations

32 seconds ago
 Army, FC Balochistan assist civil admin to tackle ..

Army, FC Balochistan assist civil admin to tackle fire in Sherani District

33 seconds ago
 FC, Administration continue relief operation in De ..

FC, Administration continue relief operation in Dera Bugti

35 seconds ago
 Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

3 minutes ago
 Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morr ..

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morrison in Parliamentary Polls

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.