US Countermeasures on New START Treaty Proportionate, Reversible - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States' countermeasures on Russia regarding the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) are proportionate and reversible, the State Department said on Thursday.

"US countermeasures are fully consistent with international law.

They are proportionate, reversible, and meet all other legal requirements," the State Department said in a statement.

The US notified Russia of the countermeasures in advance, the statement said, adding that Washington remains ready to work with Russia to resume implementation of the New START treaty.

The countermeasures include ending facilitation of inspection activities, revoking visas for Russian inspectors and ceasing to provide telemetric launch data, the statement said.