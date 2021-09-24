US Court Had Issued Arrest Warrant for Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US District Court for the middle District of Florida issued an arrest warrant for Russia's energy company Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay, a court document revealed on Friday.

"You are commanded to arrest and bring before a United States magistrate judge with unnecessary delay Mark Antony Gyetvay who is accused of an offense or violation based on the following document filed with the court: indictment," the Arrest Warrant read, addressing "any authorized law enforcement officer."

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million purportedly stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.