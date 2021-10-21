UrduPoint.com

US Court Hands Prison Terms To Co-Defendants Of Russia's Grichishkin - Justice Department

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Court Hands Prison Terms to Co-Defendants of Russia's Grichishkin - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) A US court has handed prison terms to two Eastern European individuals for their roles in the cyber crime related to the case of Russian national Aleksandr Grichishkin, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"On June 28 and Oct. 20, Chief Judge Denise Page Hood of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan sentenced Pavel Stassi, 30, of Estonia, to 24 months in prison; and Aleksandr Skorodumov, 33, of Lithuania, to 48 months in prison, for their roles in the scheme," the statement read.

Both men were members of a bulletproof hosting organization founded and led by their two co-defendants, Russian citizens Aleksandr Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov, the statement added, citing court documents.

They rented IP-addresses, servers and domains to their cybercriminal clients

"Malware hosted by the organization included Zeus, SpyEye, Citadel, and the Blackhole Exploit Kit, which attacked U.S. companies and financial institutions between 2009 and 2015 and caused or attempted to cause millions of Dollars in losses to US victims," the statement said.

All four co-defendants each pleaded guilty to one count of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy. The US court has no specific date of sentencing for Grichishkin, while Skvortsov's sentencing will take place later this year.

Grichishkin and Skvortsov may face up to 20 years, the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Estonia Lithuania Cyber Crime May June 2015 Million Court

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

45 minutes ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

3 hours ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.