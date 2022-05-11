The ideologists of the United States' military-biological activities in Ukraine are the leaders of the Democratic Party, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The ideologists of the United States' military-biological activities in Ukraine are the leaders of the Democratic Party, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

The official said that the preliminary analysis of a scheme for coordinating the activities of biological laboratories and research organizations in Ukraine by the United States suggests that Ukraine, in fact, is "a testing ground for the development of biological weapons components and testing of new samples of pharmaceuticals."

"It should be noted that the leaders of the Democratic Party are the ideologists of the US military-biological activity in Ukraine," Kirillov told a briefing.

Through the US executive authorities, a legislative framework was formed to finance military biological research directly from the Federal budget, he said, adding that under state guarantees, funds were raised from non-governmental organizations controlled by the leadership of the Democratic Party, including the investment funds of the Clintons, Rockefellers, Soros, and US President Joe Biden.

Large pharmaceutical companies are involved in this scheme, including Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, as well as Gilead, a company affiliated with the US military department, Kirillov said.

"US experts are working on testing new medicines bypassing international safety standards. As a result, Western companies are significantly reducing the costs of implementing research programs and gaining significant competitive advantages," he said, adding that thanks to experiments in Ukraine, the Pentagon has expanded the ability to obtain data on antibodies to diseases in residents of specific regions.

The involvement of controlled non-governmental and biotech organizations, as well as an increase in their income, allows the leaders of the Democratic Party to receive additional financial revenues for election campaigns and hide their distribution, the official added.