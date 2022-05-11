UrduPoint.com

US Democratic Leaders Are Ideologists Of Military, Bioactivities Of US In Ukraine - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 06:58 PM

US Democratic Leaders Are Ideologists of Military, Bioactivities of US in Ukraine - Moscow

The ideologists of the United States' military-biological activities in Ukraine are the leaders of the Democratic Party, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The ideologists of the United States' military-biological activities in Ukraine are the leaders of the Democratic Party, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

The official said that the preliminary analysis of a scheme for coordinating the activities of biological laboratories and research organizations in Ukraine by the United States suggests that Ukraine, in fact, is "a testing ground for the development of biological weapons components and testing of new samples of pharmaceuticals."

"It should be noted that the leaders of the Democratic Party are the ideologists of the US military-biological activity in Ukraine," Kirillov told a briefing.

Through the US executive authorities, a legislative framework was formed to finance military biological research directly from the Federal budget, he said, adding that under state guarantees, funds were raised from non-governmental organizations controlled by the leadership of the Democratic Party, including the investment funds of the Clintons, Rockefellers, Soros, and US President Joe Biden.

Large pharmaceutical companies are involved in this scheme, including Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, as well as Gilead, a company affiliated with the US military department, Kirillov said.

"US experts are working on testing new medicines bypassing international safety standards. As a result, Western companies are significantly reducing the costs of implementing research programs and gaining significant competitive advantages," he said, adding that thanks to experiments in Ukraine, the Pentagon has expanded the ability to obtain data on antibodies to diseases in residents of specific regions.

The involvement of controlled non-governmental and biotech organizations, as well as an increase in their income, allows the leaders of the Democratic Party to receive additional financial revenues for election campaigns and hide their distribution, the official added.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Budget Pentagon Company United States From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Open 10-pin Bowling Championship from May ..

Pakistan Open 10-pin Bowling Championship from May 25

2 minutes ago
 IBCC to start online submission of O&A level appli ..

IBCC to start online submission of O&A level applications

2 minutes ago
 Iranian coach set to join Pak judokas' training ca ..

Iranian coach set to join Pak judokas' training camp in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Poland Involved in Work of Ukrainian Biological La ..

Poland Involved in Work of Ukrainian Biological Laboratories Along With US - Mos ..

2 minutes ago
 Third general assembly meeting of CINVU begins at ..

Third general assembly meeting of CINVU begins at AIOU

5 minutes ago
 Five held with drugs

Five held with drugs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.