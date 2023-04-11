US Deputy Secretary of State to Lead Diplomatic Response to Leak of Secret Data - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the diplomatic response to the leak of the Pentagon's highly classified documents, CNN reported citing a government official close to the matter.

Sherman has been chosen to provide an adequate diplomatic response of the State Department to the situation, the media reported.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks showed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties. The countries that were spied on are going to raise the issue with Washington but are still waiting for the Biden administration to comment on it.

The White House has not yet provided an explanation of how and why the leak was organized.