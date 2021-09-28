US Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Geneva for Stability Talks With Russia - State Dept.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation to Geneva for strategic stability dialogue with Russia scheduled for September 30, the State Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation to Geneva for strategic stability dialogue with Russia scheduled for September 30, the State Department announced on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Geneva, Switzerland on September 29 to lead a US interagency delegation to a September 30 US-Russia bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue. She will be joined by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins," the statement said.

The State Department noted that the two delegations last met in Geneva on July 28.

"The Strategic Stability Dialogue follows from a commitment made by President Biden and Russian President Putin in their June 2021 Geneva meeting to have a deliberate and robust dialogue that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

Deputy Secretary Sherman will also travel to Bern to inaugurate the first U.S.-Swiss Strategic Partnership Dialogue with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu," the statement added.

Sherman will then travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where she is due to meet with senior officials and civil society members on October 4. She will also visit New Delhi, India, on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings as well as for the India Ideas Summit which will be held on October 6 and October 7. Also on October 7, Sherman will travel to the Indian city of Mumbai for talks with business and civil society.

Sherman will complete her trip in Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 7-8 where she is to meet with senior officials.