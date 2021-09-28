UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Secretary Of State To Visit Geneva For Stability Talks With Russia - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

US Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Geneva for Stability Talks With Russia - State Dept.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation to Geneva for strategic stability dialogue with Russia scheduled for September 30, the State Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation to Geneva for strategic stability dialogue with Russia scheduled for September 30, the State Department announced on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Geneva, Switzerland on September 29 to lead a US interagency delegation to a September 30 US-Russia bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue. She will be joined by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins," the statement said.

The State Department noted that the two delegations last met in Geneva on July 28.

"The Strategic Stability Dialogue follows from a commitment made by President Biden and Russian President Putin in their June 2021 Geneva meeting to have a deliberate and robust dialogue that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

Deputy Secretary Sherman will also travel to Bern to inaugurate the first U.S.-Swiss Strategic Partnership Dialogue with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu," the statement added.

Sherman will then travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where she is due to meet with senior officials and civil society members on October 4. She will also visit New Delhi, India, on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings as well as for the India Ideas Summit which will be held on October 6 and October 7. Also on October 7, Sherman will travel to the Indian city of Mumbai for talks with business and civil society.

Sherman will complete her trip in Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 7-8 where she is to meet with senior officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Mumbai Islamabad Business Russia Civil Society Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin Bern Geneva Lead Sherman Tashkent Uzbekistan Switzerland June July September October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.