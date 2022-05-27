US Discussed With Ukraine Danger of Escalation If Kiev Strikes Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States has discussed with Ukraine the possible danger of escalation of the current conflict if Kiev strikes deep inside Russia, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The US government has concerns about escalation and yet still does not want to put geographic limits or tie their hands too much with the equipment it is supplying Ukraine, the report said citing US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the officials, those discussions do not put geographic restrictions on the use of the US weapons that were supplied to Ukraine.

Last week, the US Senate passed a $ 40 billion Ukraine aid bill, a part of which for military equipment. Senate lawmakers passed the bill in a vote of 86-11, with the opposition coming from Republican Senators including Rand Paul and Josh Hawley, who expressed concerns about the legislation's potential impact on the US economy and other domestic priorities.