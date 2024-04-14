Open Menu

US Does Not Want To See Middle East Crisis 'escalate'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

US does not want to see Middle East crisis 'escalate'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The United States does not want to see an escalation of the crisis in the middle East, a top White House official said Sunday after Israel repelled a massive missile and drone attack from Iran.

"We don't want to see this escalate," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on NBC's "Meet the Press". "We're not looking for a wider war with Iran."

Israel was on high alert Sunday after Iran's unprecedented attack sparked fears of a broader conflict.

Iran launched its first-ever direct assault on Israeli territory late Saturday in retaliation for a deadly strike by Israeli on Tehran's consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Iran's retaliation marked a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes.

US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad" support for Israel, while appearing to guide its staunch ally away from a military response.

news outlet Axios said the president had told Netanyahu he would oppose an Israeli counterattack against Iran and that the prime minister should "take the win".

Kirby added in the interview that the United States is "staying vigilant" to any Iranian threats to American troops.

"We made it very clear to all parties, including Iran, what we would do ... and also how seriously we would take any potential threats to our personnel," Kirby said.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel late Saturday, injuring 12 people, the Israeli army said.

But almost all were intercepted before they reached Israeli territory, the army said, with help from the United States, Jordan, Britain and other allies.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Army Israel Iran Washington White House Damascus Alert Guide Tehran United States Middle East April Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

11 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

21 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

21 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

21 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

21 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

21 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

21 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

21 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

21 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

21 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

21 hours ago

More Stories From World