US Government Has Failed To Address Native American Voter Suppression - Tribe Member

US Government Has Failed to Address Native American Voter Suppression - Tribe Member

ALBUQUERQUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The US Federal government needs to get engaged in the issues of the Native Americans' voting rights in national elections amid the existing suppression by some states, Andrew Ebona, member of Tlingit Tribe in Alaska told Sputnik.

"The Census Bureau does what it can for the count of the American population. But voting rights is a whole other issue that that the federal government needs to be involved in," he said.

Ebona said currently there is not much of a response from the federal government to the matter.

"The voting for tribal people is very important, voting in national elections," Ebona said.

"And there are states that have suppressed tribal voting. And obviously, we want to make sure that every tribal member of any tribe has a chance to vote in the election."

The government should focus on what US states are doing on the issue and work with Congress to ensure tribal voting rights are protected.

Ebona spoke on the sidelines of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 76th Annual Convention and Marketplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Established in 1944, the NCAI is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing US native tribes and the interests of tribal governments and communities.

