US Has Not Made Any Determination on Atrocities in Central African Republic - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States has not made any determination whether any atrocities are taking place in the Central African Republic (CAR) as the conflict following the presidential elections in December continues, Acting Assistant US Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Robert Faucher said on Monday.

"At this point in the CAR, we haven not made any determination of the atrocities occurring there," Faucher said at a press briefing when asked whether any atrocities are taking place in car today.

Earlier on Monday, the US State Department published a report with predictions of where in the world human rights violations and atrocities are most likely to take place.

The report lists Myanmar, China, Ethiopia, Iraq, Syria, South Sudan as countries with the highest risk of possible atrocities and genocide.

The violence erupted in CAR after the general election in December when opponents of Faustin Archange Touadera, who won the presidential vote, accused him of electoral fraud. Armed clashes carried out by the rebel group Coalition of Patriots for Change then broke out throughout the country. US government and military officials have expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the country on multiple occasions.