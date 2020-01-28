UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Company To Pay $145Mln Over Opioid Kickback Scheme - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Health Company to Pay $145Mln Over Opioid Kickback Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) A US company specializing in information technology for health services will pay $145 million to resolve Federal probes into a scheme to boost the number of opioids prescriptions being requested, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Practice Fusion, a San Francisco-based health information technology developer, will pay $145 million to resolve criminal and civil investigations relating to its electronic health records (EHR) software," the release said on Monday.

As part of the criminal resolution, Practice Fusion admits that it solicited and received kickbacks from a major opioid company in exchange for utilizing its EHR software to influence physicians prescribing opioid pain medications, the Justice Department said.

Practice agreed to pay over $26 million in criminal fines and forfeiture and another $118.6 million to resolve other allegations that it accepted kickbacks from the opioid company and other pharmaceutical companies, the release said.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Exchange Company San Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

3 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.