US Homeland Security Chief Says No Migrants Remain In Del Rio Camp In Texas
Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday that there are no migrants left at the camp underneath a border bridge in Texas.
"As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge," Mayorkas told reporters at the White House.