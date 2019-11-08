US House Cmtes. Release Transcripts of Hill, Vindman Impeachment Testimonies - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said in a release on Friday that the transcripts of the closed-door impeachment inquiry testimonies provided by former Trump adviser on Russia Fiona Hill and National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman have been released.

"Today, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released transcripts from joint depositions of one current and one former White House official responsible for Ukraine policy: Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Dr.

Fiona Hill," the release said.

The release said the three chairs issued a joint statement announcing the move, saying that Vindman and Hill are "two courageous and patriotic Americans who testified despite pressure by the White House to silence their testimony."

The three chairs also said Vindman's and Hill's superiors in the White House "have declined to cooperate with the inquiry, but transcripts released today show clearly that individuals close to the President were alarmed by a presidential scheme as illicit and corrupt as a 'drug deal.'"