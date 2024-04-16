US House To Vote On Long-delayed Ukraine, Israel Aid
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that his Republican-controlled chamber would vote this week on separate aid bills for Ukraine and Israel, after stalling for months over pressure from his party's right-wing.
The US Senate passed a $95 billion package in February that included massive new funds to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, as well as new support for Israel and Taiwan.
Johnson, leading a razor-thin Republican majority in the House, has refused to allow a vote in his chamber on the so-called security supplemental, despite urgent pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other American allies.
Russia has regrouped amid the deadlock and gone on the offensive, with Ukraine suffering its first territorial setbacks in months after rationing ammunition due to shortages.
"We won't be voting on the Senate supplemental in its current form," Johnson told reporters Monday evening, "but we will vote on each of these measures separately in four different pieces.
"
He said that votes on the separate bills could occur by Friday evening, but that members would be allowed to offer amendments, which would likely drag out the process.
Johnson had previously opposed a standalone vote on Ukraine aid, demanding first that Democratic President Joe Biden crack down on illegal border crossings.
His sudden about-face comes after an unprecedented attack by Iran targeting Israel over the weekend, after which he pledged a prompt show of US support.
"There are precipitating events around the globe that we're all watching very carefully, and we know that the world is watching us to see how we react," he said Monday.
Earlier in the day, the White House ruled out any bill that only contained aid for Israel.
"We will not accept a standalone. A standalone would not help Israel and Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.
