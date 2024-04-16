Open Menu

US House To Vote On Long-delayed Ukraine, Israel Aid

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 09:30 AM

US House to vote on long-delayed Ukraine, Israel aid

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that his Republican-controlled chamber would vote this week on separate aid bills for Ukraine and Israel, after stalling for months over pressure from his party's right-wing.

The US Senate passed a $95 billion package in February that included massive new funds to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, as well as new support for Israel and Taiwan.

Johnson, leading a razor-thin Republican majority in the House, has refused to allow a vote in his chamber on the so-called security supplemental, despite urgent pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other American allies.

Russia has regrouped amid the deadlock and gone on the offensive, with Ukraine suffering its first territorial setbacks in months after rationing ammunition due to shortages.

"We won't be voting on the Senate supplemental in its current form," Johnson told reporters Monday evening, "but we will vote on each of these measures separately in four different pieces.

"

He said that votes on the separate bills could occur by Friday evening, but that members would be allowed to offer amendments, which would likely drag out the process.

Johnson had previously opposed a standalone vote on Ukraine aid, demanding first that Democratic President Joe Biden crack down on illegal border crossings.

His sudden about-face comes after an unprecedented attack by Iran targeting Israel over the weekend, after which he pledged a prompt show of US support.

"There are precipitating events around the globe that we're all watching very carefully, and we know that the world is watching us to see how we react," he said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the White House ruled out any bill that only contained aid for Israel.

"We will not accept a standalone. A standalone would not help Israel and Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Related Topics

Attack Senate World Israel Ukraine Iran Russia Vote White House Chamber February Border All From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

55 minutes ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

9 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

13 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

14 hours ago
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

14 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

14 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

16 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

18 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago

More Stories From World