US Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions On Nine Individuals, Prosecutor's Office - Treasury

Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

The United States has imposed new Nicaragua-related sanctions on nine individuals and the country's federal public prosecutor's office as part of its response to the country's recent election, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The United States has imposed new Nicaragua-related sanctions on nine individuals and the country's Federal public prosecutor's office as part of its response to the country's recent election, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

The sanctions, in particular target the Public Ministry of Nicaragua which ensures effective criminal prosecution, and nine government officials and diplomats.

