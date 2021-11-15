- Home
US Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions On Nine Individuals, Prosecutor's Office - Treasury
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:00 PM
The United States has imposed new Nicaragua-related sanctions on nine individuals and the country's federal public prosecutor's office as part of its response to the country's recent election, the US Treasury Department said on Monday
The sanctions, in particular target the Public Ministry of Nicaragua which ensures effective criminal prosecution, and nine government officials and diplomats.