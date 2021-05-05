UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jails Neo-Nazi For 41 Months For Harassing Journalists, Minorities - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:27 AM

US Jails Neo-Nazi for 41 Months for Harassing Journalists, Minorities - Justice Dept.

A former leader of the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division in Texas will spend three and a half months in prison for participating in so-called swatting events targeting journalists and minorities throughout the US, the Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) A former leader of the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division in Texas will spend three and a half months in prison for participating in so-called swatting events targeting journalists and minorities throughout the US, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Swatting is a harassment tactic that involves deceiving emergency dispatchers into believing that a person or persons are in imminent danger of death or bodily harm and causing the dispatchers to send police and emergency services to an unwitting third party's address.

"According to court documents, John Cameron Denton, 27, of Montgomery, Texas, participated in a conspiracy that conducted swatting attacks on at least 134 different locations across the United States between October 2018 and February 2019," the department said in a press release.

Denton and other conspirators chose targets because they were motivated by racial animus, the release said.

The neo-Nazi and co-conspirators targeted multiple locations in the state of Virginia, including a sitting US Cabinet official, Old Dominion University, and the predominantly African-American Alfred Street Baptist Church. In each instance, conspirators selected the targets and called emergency dispatchers with false claims of pipe bombs, hostage takings, or other violent activity occurring at the targeted locations, the release said.

Other targets included the New York City office of ProPublica, a non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism, an investigative journalist who produced materials for ProPublica and an Islamic center in the state of Texas, the release added.

Denton was given a 41-month sentence by US District Judge Liam O'Grady in the state of Virginia.

Related Topics

Police Virginia Denton Montgomery New York United States February October 2018 2019 Church Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

31 minutes ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

1 hour ago

US, Allies to Pressure Caracas Until Venezuela 'Re ..

4 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Make USMCA More 'Worker-Ce ..

4 minutes ago

US Aware of Reports of Swiss Diplomat's Death in I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.