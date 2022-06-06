UrduPoint.com

US Judge Rules Lethal Injection Method On Death Row Inmates Constitutional

June 06, 2022

US Judge Rules Lethal Injection Method on Death Row Inmates Constitutional - Filing

A US federal judge ruled that the use of a three-drug lethal injection method against death row inmates in the state of Oklahoma is legal, a court document revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) A US Federal judge ruled that the use of a three-drug lethal injection method against death row inmates in the state of Oklahoma is legal, a court document revealed on Monday.

"The plaintiff inmates have fallen well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court," US Judge Stephen Friot said in the court document.

"Consequently, the Eighth Amendment, as construed and applied by the Supreme Court in its lethal injection cases, does not stand in the way of execution of these Oklahoma inmates under Chart D of the Oklahoma lethal injection protocol."

The ruling reportedly paves the way for the state of Oklahoma to execute more than two dozen death row inmates in Oklahoma who challenged the use of lethal injection.

Twenty-eight death row inmates in Oklahoma argued that the use of midazolam is not adequate enough to ensure inmates do not feel pain during the execution, and may cause more suffering.

More Stories From World

