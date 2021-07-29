US Launches New Task Force to Address Threats Toward Election Workers - Justice Dept.

The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it has launched a new Task Force to focus on combating threats of violence against election workers and other officials involved in the electoral process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it has launched a new Task Force to focus on combating threats of violence against election workers and other officials involved in the electoral process.

"To protect the electoral process for all voters, we must identify threats against those responsible for administering elections, whether Federal, state, or local," Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco said. "We will promptly and vigorously prosecute offenders to protect the rights of American voters, to punish those who engage in this criminal behavior, and to send the unmistakable message that such conduct will not be tolerated.

"

The task force, launched in response to a rise in threats against election workers, will be led by Monaco and will include representatives from the Justice Department's Criminal, Civil Rights, and National Security Divisions as well as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

The Task Force will be responsible for receiving and assessing tips and reports of threats and violence against election workers, as well as supporting the US Attorneys' Offices and the FBI to investigate and prosecute cases.