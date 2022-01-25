US Lawmakers Urge Defense Secretary to Expedite M1A2 Tanks Transfer to Poland - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US Representatives overseeing the US House Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to speed up the transfer of M1A2 Abrams tanks to Poland to reinforce NATO amid Russia's alleged efforts to destabilize Eastern Europe.

"We write to you today concerning Russian efforts to destabilize eastern Europe and the need to respond by expeditiously reinforcing NATO's eastern flank," the letter said. "Specifically, and to this end, we urge you to expedite the Congressional Notification, Foreign Military Sale, and transfer of M1A2 Abrams tanks to our steadfast ally Poland."

The letter was signed by Mike Rogers, Ranking Member of the US House Armed Services Committee, Mike Turner, Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Lisa McClain.

The lawmakers said expedited provisions of this capability would send an "important message" to both NATO and Kremlin as Russia builds up its forces around Ukraine.

In addition, equipping Poland with the M1A2 tank would help to displace Soviet-era equipment and enhance interoperability with the United States and NATO forces while strengthening the US industrial base, the lawmakers also said.

Tensions between Moscow and Western countries escalated amid allegations of Moscow's military build-up to invade Ukraine. On Sunday, a senior US State Department official said that Russia could start military actions against Ukraine at any moment.

Russia has repeatedly denied the Western accusations pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia's borders that Moscow consider a threat to the country's national security. Russia's has said it does not plan to attack any country threat and it reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory.