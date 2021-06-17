US Life Years Lost to COVID-19 Exceeds Toll of All Accidents Combined - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The number of life years lost to the pandemic exceeds losses from all accidents and many of the most common diseases, PEW Research Center said in a report on Wednesday.

The report examined 2020, a year in which COVID-19 killed about 380,000 Americans, yielding roughly 5.5 million years of lost life - a statistic that provides a more nuanced view of the human toll of the pandemic.

"That number of life years lost is more than the number lost in a typical Calendar year to all accidents combined - including traffic fatalities, drownings, firearm accidents, drug overdoses and other poisonings - and more than triple the number of life years lost in a normal calendar year due to liver disease or diabetes," the report said.

For example, the average number of life years lost to one who dies from COVID-19 in 2020 (14 years) may not be widely appreciated because people ages 65 and older account for a large majority (approximately 80%) of US coronavirus deaths, the report said.

In contrast to a dismissive assumption that these older Americans were nearing the end of their lives anyway, life expectancy statistics tell a different story since life expectancy increases with age. An individual who reaches age 65 is expected to live another 20 years, and the two-decade difference is roughly a quarter of the average American lifespan at birth, according to the report.