US Lifts Trump-Era Tariffs on 352 Chinese Products - Trade Representative

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Biden administration has lifted Trump-era tariffs on 352 Chinese products as part of its new approach to trade with China, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement referred to the USTR's previously announced intent to remove the 352 products from a list of 549 products that had been reviewed for exemption from the China Section 301 Investigation for tariffs.

"(The) determination was made after careful consideration of the public comments, and in consultation with other US agencies," the statement said.

In a prior release, the USTR described the tariff exclusion process as pursuant to its new approach to the US-China trade relationship.