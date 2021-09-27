UrduPoint.com

US Murder Rate Increases 29% In 2020 Amid Pandemic - FBI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:59 PM

The US murder rate increased by 29% in 2020 compared to 2019 marking the first such increase in four years, the FBI said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The US murder rate increased by 29% in 2020 compared to 2019 marking the first such increase in four years, the FBI said on Monday.

"In 2020, there were an estimated 1,277,696 violent crimes... The volume of murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses increased 29.4 percent," the FBI said in a press release.

The increase in violent crime in 2020 came as the United States grappled with racially charged riots following the death of George Floyd and the outbreak of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in nationwide lockdown orders and millions of Americans losing their jobs.

The release said aggravated assault cases rose by 12% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Overall, violent crime in the United States increased by 5.6% compared to 2019, the release said.

Property crimes dropped by 7.8% last year compared to 2019, but motor vehicle thefts rose 12%, the release said.

