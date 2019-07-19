UrduPoint.com
US Navy Awards Over $1Bln Contract for Anti-Submarine Sonar Detection Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Two defense contractors won more than a billion Dollars to manufacture over 930,000 anti-submarine sonar detection systems for the US Navy, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"ERAPSCO, Joint Venture of Sparton and USSI, Columbia City, Indiana, is awarded a not-to-exceed $1,041,042,690 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture and delivery of a maximum quantity of 37,500 AN/SSQ-36B, 685,000 AN/SSQ-53G, 120,000 AN/SSQ-62F, and 90,000 AN/SSQ-101B production sonobuoys," the release said on Thursday.

Sonobuoys are air launched expendable, electro-mechanical anti-submarine warfare acoustic sensors designed to relay underwater sounds associated with ships and submarines, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed in De Leon Spring in the US state of Florida and in Columbia City in Indiana and is expected to be completed in September 2025, the release added.

