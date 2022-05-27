US Officials Visited Saudi Arabia To Review Relations, Energy Supplies - White House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) White House middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Saudi Arabia to review the Biden administration's engagement with the Kingdom on a range of issues, including energy supplies, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.
"Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein were in the region to follow up on conversations on a range of range of issues including Iran's disability destabilizing activities, ensuring stable global energy supplies and other regional issues," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.