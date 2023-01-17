US President Joe Biden Approves Georgia Disaster Declaration - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has declared the situation in the US state of Georgia a major disaster, including due to storms and tornadoes, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023," according to the statement.

Last week, severe storms and tornadoes hit Alabama, Georgia as well as several other US states. The Washington Post earlier reported that seven adults died as a result of storms in Alabama and a five-year-old boy was killed in the US state of Georgia.