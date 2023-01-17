UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden Approves Georgia Disaster Declaration - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 08:50 AM

US President Joe Biden Approves Georgia Disaster Declaration - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has declared the situation in the US state of Georgia a major disaster, including due to storms and tornadoes, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023," according to the statement.

Last week, severe storms and tornadoes hit Alabama, Georgia as well as several other US states. The Washington Post earlier reported that seven adults died as a result of storms in Alabama and a five-year-old boy was killed in the US state of Georgia.

Related Topics

Washington White House Died Georgia January Post

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

7 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA L ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA League in UAE

8 hours ago
 Global economic slowdown likely to force workers t ..

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..

9 hours ago
 Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, ra ..

Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates

9 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Acti ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Action

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherr ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman to highlight Pakistan ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.