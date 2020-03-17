UrduPoint.com
US Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Russia's Concord Management - Court Documents

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US prosecutors dropped its case against Russia's Concord Management and Consulting over election meddling allegations because it risks exposing law enforcement techniques and threatens American security, court documents revealed.

"In light of the defendant's conduct, however, its ephemeral presence and immunity to just punishment, the risk of exposure of law enforcement's tools and techniques, and the post-indictment change in the proof available at trial, the balance of equities has shifted. It is no longer in the best interests of justice or the country's national security to continue this prosecution," the document said on Monday.

The case against Concord was at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

