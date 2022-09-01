US Prosecutors Say Suspect in Dutch Soldiers Shooting in Indiana Charged With Murder

The man suspected in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers in the US state of Indiana has been charged with murder and attempted murder after killing one and injuring the other two soldiers, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The man suspected in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers in the US state of Indiana has been charged with murder and attempted murder after killing one and injuring the other two soldiers, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

"Today, Prosecutor (Ryan) Mears and (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) announced Shamar Duncan has been charged for his alleged role in the Aug. 27 shooting that resulted in the death of Simmie Poetsema and injured two others. Duncan faces charges of Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder and Disorderly Conduct," the prosecutor's office said via social media.

The three members of the Dutch Commando Corps were shot last weekend outside their hotel where they resided to undergo training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

The incident prompted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to offer condolences to his Dutch counterpart Kaja Ollongren.

Duncan, 22, is alleged to have shot the soldiers after bumping into each other on the street in an area known for its bar and drinking scene, Assistant Indianapolis Police Chief Chris Bailey said on Thursday during a news conference.

Both of the surviving Dutch soldiers are expected to make full recoveries, with one of them having already returned to the Netherlands, Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams said.