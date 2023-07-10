Open Menu

US Pushes Back Against Erdogan Bid To Tie Turkey's EU Entry To Sweden's NATO Accession

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 10:56 PM

US Pushes Back Against Erdogan Bid to Tie Turkey's EU Entry to Sweden's NATO Accession

The United States maintains its support for Turkey's bid to join the EU but has turned its attention towards Sweden's move to join NATO, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United States maintains its support for Turkey's bid to join the EU but has turned its attention towards Sweden's move to join NATO, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Monday.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that the European Union should permit Ankara to join the bloc before Turkey allows Sweden to join NATO. Erdogan said he conveyed the idea to President Joe Biden.

"The US has always supported Turkey's EU membership aspirations and continues to do so. Turkey's membership application and process is a matter between the EU and Turkey. Our focus is on Sweden, which is ready to join the NATO Alliance," the spokesperson said as quoted by a White House pool reporter on Twitter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting on Monday between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sweden's membership in the Alliance with an eye towards the two sides reaching a political decision on the matter before the NATO summit.

NATO's annual two-day summit is set to commence on Tuesday in Vilnius, where leaders are slated to discuss Sweden's ascension to the Alliance in addition to the issues of defense spending, Ukraine's NATO prospects, and strengthening the alliance's eastern flank.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Turkey Twitter White House European Union Ascension Vilnius Ankara Alliance United States Sweden Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent P ..

UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent Probe Into Israeli Prison Pract ..

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - ..

Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud project

42 minutes ago
 Biden Arrives in Vilnius Ahead of NATO Summit

Biden Arrives in Vilnius Ahead of NATO Summit

6 minutes ago
 Kiev's Attempt to Attack Crimea, Rostov Impossible ..

Kiev's Attempt to Attack Crimea, Rostov Impossible Without Help From US - Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appro ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves free treatment for people ..

6 minutes ago
GCC Chief Says Gulf States, Russia Reaffirm Commit ..

GCC Chief Says Gulf States, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to OPEC+ Output Goals

6 minutes ago
 House gutted, girl injured in Faislabad

House gutted, girl injured in Faislabad

6 minutes ago
 May 9 incidents benefit Pakistan's 'enemy', nation ..

May 9 incidents benefit Pakistan's 'enemy', nation triumphed with foiling of con ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi discu ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi discusses development projects in S ..

2 minutes ago
 Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

57 minutes ago
 Cotton growers must carry out pest scouting twice ..

Cotton growers must carry out pest scouting twice a week

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World