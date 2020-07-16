UrduPoint.com
US Puts Man With Dementia To Death In 2nd Federal Execution Since 2003 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

US Puts Man With Dementia to Death in 2nd Federal Execution Since 2003 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States on Thursday carried out its second federal execution in 17 years by putting to death a man who suffers from dementia, the Associated Press reportedy.

Federal authorities executed Wesley Ira Purkey, a man whose lawyers say he suffers from advancing Alzheimer's disease and dementia, at the Federal Correction Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, the report said.

The time of death was 8:19 a.m.

Purkey, who was convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a 16-year-old girl in Terre Haute, Indiana, reportedly expressed regret in the moments before his execution, saying "I am deeply sorry," the report said.

More Stories From World

