US, Qatari Top Diplomats Hold Talks on Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about facilitation of the Afghan peace process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to meet with Taliban representatives in Doha this week in a bid to push intra-Afghan talks forward.

The Biden administration has been mulling whether to delay the US troop exit beyond the May 1 deadline stipulated in last February's Doha pact.

"Secretary Blinken... discussed Qatar's support in facilitating the Afghan peace process," Price said after the phone call on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Taliban warned the United States to comply with the agreement signed with former US President Donald Trump or face consequences. Earlier in February, a Taliban negotiator said the insurgents will kill any Americans that are still in Afghanistan after May 1.