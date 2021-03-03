UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Qatari Top Diplomats Hold Talks On Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:20 AM

US, Qatari Top Diplomats Hold Talks on Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about facilitation of the Afghan peace process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to meet with Taliban representatives in Doha this week in a bid to push intra-Afghan talks forward.

The Biden administration has been mulling whether to delay the US troop exit beyond the May 1 deadline stipulated in last February's Doha pact.

"Secretary Blinken... discussed Qatar's support in facilitating the Afghan peace process," Price said after the phone call on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Taliban warned the United States to comply with the agreement signed with former US President Donald Trump or face consequences. Earlier in February, a Taliban negotiator said the insurgents will kill any Americans that are still in Afghanistan after May 1.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Trump Qatar Doha Price United States February May Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

5 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

6 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

6 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

7 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

6 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.