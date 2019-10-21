UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Quietly Cuts 2,000 Troops In Afghanistan, More Reductions Planned - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:28 PM

US Quietly Cuts 2,000 Troops in Afghanistan, More Reductions Planned - Reports

The United States has lowered its troop strength in Afghanistan from about 14,000 to 12,000, avoiding a formal withdrawal announcement by not replacing forces as they cycle out, according to media reports on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The United States has lowered its troop strength in Afghanistan from about 14,000 to 12,000, avoiding a formal withdrawal announcement by not replacing forces as they cycle out, according to media reports on Friday.

US and Afghan officials said on conditions of anonymity that American troops could eventually be cut to as low as 8,600, the number envisioned in the draft agreement with the Taliban before the peace talks hit a stalemate, the New York Times reported.

US President Donald Trump declared talks with the Taliban "dead" late September after the group claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack that killed one US soldier.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper arrived in Kabul on Sunday for the first time on an unannounced visit to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Visit Trump New York United States September Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHAP honours 49 facilities as part of &#039;Baby ..

1 minute ago

No option but to prepare to counter Indian aggress ..

3 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Italian ..

16 minutes ago

Head of Moldova's Transnistria Breakaway Republic ..

3 minutes ago

Blast wounds 7 civilians in northern Afghan provin ..

3 minutes ago

Omer Dar condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.