US Quietly Cuts 2,000 Troops in Afghanistan, More Reductions Planned - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has lowered its troop strength in Afghanistan from about 14,000 to 12,000, avoiding a formal withdrawal announcement by not replacing forces as they cycle out, according to media reports on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The United States has lowered its troop strength in Afghanistan from about 14,000 to 12,000, avoiding a formal withdrawal announcement by not replacing forces as they cycle out, according to media reports on Friday.

US and Afghan officials said on conditions of anonymity that American troops could eventually be cut to as low as 8,600, the number envisioned in the draft agreement with the Taliban before the peace talks hit a stalemate, the New York Times reported.

US President Donald Trump declared talks with the Taliban "dead" late September after the group claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack that killed one US soldier.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper arrived in Kabul on Sunday for the first time on an unannounced visit to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.