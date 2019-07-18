UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Regrets Spain's Decision To Permanently Withdraw Frigate From Combat Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

US Regrets Spain's Decision to Permanently Withdraw Frigate From Combat Group

The United States is "disappointed" with Spain's decision to withdraw its Mendez Nunez (F-104) frigate from the combat group headed by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, Lt. Col. Carla Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United States is "disappointed" with Spain's decision to withdraw its Mendez Nunez (F-104) frigate from the combat group headed by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, Lt. Col. Carla Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said.

On Tuesday, two months after "temporarily" withdrawing the frigate from the group amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, Spain announced that the decision was permanent and that the Mendez Nunez would continue its journey on its own.

According to Gleason, as quoted by the Spanish Efe news outlet, the United States was "disappointed with Spain's decision to definitively withdraw the frigate from the combat group" since the US naval crew had already established productive and professional relations with the Mendez Nunez crew.

Spain sent Mendez Nunez to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in late April for a duration of six months in order to improve training and interoperability with the US ships. However, when the United States deployed the combat group to the Persian Gulf amid rising tensions with Iran, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles ordered that the frigate be temporarily withdrawn, saying that the Pentagon had changed its mission from the initial agreement.

Related Topics

Iran Pentagon Lincoln Spain United States April From Agreement

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

49 minutes ago

Dubai qualified to be Capital of the Arab Media: A ..

57 minutes ago

Russia Welcomes Involving European Partners in Don ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistani diaspora in UK, EU keen for investing in ..

57 seconds ago

Greece Appoints EU Commission's Chief Spokesman as ..

58 seconds ago

Int'l Federation of Red Cross Says Drought Devasta ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.