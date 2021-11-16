(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The release of American reporter Daniel Fenster from prison in Myanmar was the result of a "collaborative effort," Bill Richardson, former US ambassador to the UN, said on Tuesday.

Fenster landed in New York earlier on Tuesday after almost six months in prison in Myanmar.

"It happened because of collaborative effort," Richardson, who now heads the Richardson Center nonprofit, told a presser.

On Monday, the Richardson Center, which promotes international peace and dialogue by addressing specific conflicts, announced that the ex-diplomat had managed to secure the release of the American reporter. It occurred following a private humanitarian visit by Richardson to Myanmar and face-to-face negotiations with Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's commander-in-chief.

"What was the best moment? That was at the airport in Myanmar seeing Danny walking towards me with all these security people around me and I said 'Danny, I am taking you home to the United States today.

' That was worth the effort," Richardson said, looking at Fenster, who was also present at the press conference.

Fenster, 37, worked as the managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news magazine. He was arrested on May 24 at Yangon International Airport before he could board a plane to leave the country.

Media reported in June that Fenster appeared before a special court in Yangon's Insein Prison to face charges under a law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the Myanmar military.

On February 1, the military seized control of Myanmar in a coup, which prompted nationwide protests. The top brass justified their action by alleged election fraud which they blamed on civilian government leaders, and promised to transfer power after new elections were held.