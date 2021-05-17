UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Requested Extra Details From Israel On Attack On Gaza Building Housing Media - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

US Requested Extra Details From Israel on Attack on Gaza Building Housing Media - Blinken

The United States has requested Israel to provide more information on the recent airstrike on a building in Gaza that housed international media outlets, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States has requested Israel to provide more information on the recent airstrike on a building in Gaza that housed international media outlets, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As you know, [US] President [Joe] Biden and other members of the administration have raised directly our concerns with the Israeli counterparts ... Shortly after the strike, we did request additional details," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza United States Media

Recent Stories

38,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

5 minutes ago

Hattal of Yas Horse Racing Management wins UAE Pre ..

5 minutes ago

Epic film restoration for 7-hour Napoleon classic

47 seconds ago

Russia records 9,328 new COVID-19 cases

49 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive from June 7 in faisalabad

50 seconds ago

US to Lend Support to Israel, Palestine If They Se ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.