US Requested Extra Details From Israel on Attack on Gaza Building Housing Media - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has requested Israel to provide more information on the recent airstrike on a building in Gaza that housed international media outlets, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States has requested Israel to provide more information on the recent airstrike on a building in Gaza that housed international media outlets, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As you know, [US] President [Joe] Biden and other members of the administration have raised directly our concerns with the Israeli counterparts ... Shortly after the strike, we did request additional details," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.