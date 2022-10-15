UrduPoint.com

US, Saudi Arabia Have Multiplicity Of Interests Relating To Bilateral Ties - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US, Saudi Arabia Have Multiplicity of Interests Relating to Bilateral Ties - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The United States still believes that Riyadh and Washington have multiplicity of mutual interests, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that The Kingdom affirms that it views its relationship with the United States of America as a strategic one that serves common interests of both countries.

When asked whether he believes that the relationship with Saudi Arabia is of mutual interest and Riyadh is a partner when it comes to countering terrorism or ending the war in Yemen or confronting Iran, Patel said, "Absolutely."

"We continue to have a multiplicity of interests as it relates to our bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Patel said. "And of course, a big piece of that is a security relationship, one that is important towards regional stability, but also, approximately or more than 70,000 American citizens live in that Kingdom.

And so we continue to keep in mind, their safety but also the broader national security interests of the United States in the region and ensuring that the steps that we take do not infringe on those interests either."

The OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision was met with a backlash from the United States, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.

On Thursday, the Saudi foreign ministry denied that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production was politically motivated against some states.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi Alliance Price United States Saudi Arabia August November Market From Million

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso's coup leader named transition presid ..

Burkina Faso's coup leader named transition president

16 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at PKLI ..

CM inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at PKLI

16 minutes ago
 Former CJ Balochistan High Court Noor Muhammad Mes ..

Former CJ Balochistan High Court Noor Muhammad Meskanzai assassinated

17 minutes ago
 Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooti ..

Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting

17 minutes ago
 Provision of justice fundamental right of person: ..

Provision of justice fundamental right of person: Chief Justice Sindh High Court ..

21 minutes ago
 Atta Chakki Owners Association called off strike

Atta Chakki Owners Association called off strike

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.