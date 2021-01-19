UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of State Nominee Blinken Aims To Rebuild Alliances To Counter Russia, Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

US Secretary of State Nominee Blinken Aims to Rebuild Alliances to Counter Russia, Iran

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken said testimony before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that Washington should restore its global alliances to counter Russia and Iran.

"We can revitalize our core alliances - force multipliers of our influence around the world," Blinken said. "Together, we are far better positioned to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran, and North Korea."

Blinken previously held top-level national security and State Department positions during the administration of Barack Obama, working side-by-side with President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 20.

Related Topics

Senate World Barack Obama Iran Russia Washington North Korea January

Recent Stories

Friday farmersâ€™ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

29 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

44 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

1 hour ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.