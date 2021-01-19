US Secretary of State Nominee Blinken Aims to Rebuild Alliances to Counter Russia, Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken said testimony before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that Washington should restore its global alliances to counter Russia and Iran.

"We can revitalize our core alliances - force multipliers of our influence around the world," Blinken said. "Together, we are far better positioned to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran, and North Korea."

Blinken previously held top-level national security and State Department positions during the administration of Barack Obama, working side-by-side with President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 20.