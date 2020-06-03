UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Majority Leader Blocks Resolution To Condemn Trump Use Of Tear Gas On Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Senate Majority Leader Blocks Resolution to Condemn Trump Use of Tear Gas on Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked Senator Chuck Schumer's resolution to condemn President Donald Trump for deploying Federal officers who used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in the nation's capital.

McConnell said on Tuesday that he objected to Schumer's resolution because it focused on Trump instead of the broader issue at hand.

Schumer said Republican lawmakers are focused on avoiding upsetting Trump given his increasing power in the Republican party.

Schumer's resolution addressed events that transpired on Monday evening at a protest near the White House. Police officers dispersed protesters with tear gas and physical force to secure a passage for Trump to cross Lafayette Square to St John's Episcopal Church.

Rioters tried to burn the church the previous day.

On May 25, African American man George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after being arrested. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while he was laying on his stomach handcuffed and saying he can not breathe.

The incident and sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, but many turned into riots. The county examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide and one of the four arresting officers was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

Related Topics

Murder Resolution Senate Protest Riots Police White House Trump Died Man George Lafayette Minneapolis May Gas Church

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

1 hour ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

1 hour ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

1 hour ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.