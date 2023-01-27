US Senator Cruz Renews Bid to Adopt Cryptocurrency for Payments in Congress - Statement

Senator Ted Cruz has reintroduced a resolution seeking to allow the use of cryptocurrency as legal payment in the US Capitol's gift shops, the senator's office announced in a press release on Friday

"Senator Ted Cruz (Republican-Texas) has reintroduced the Adopting Cryptocurrency in Congress as an Exchange of Payment for Transactions Resolution, also known as the ACCEPT Resolution," the release said.

The resolution would require senior Capitol officials to encourage gift shops in the complex to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and to enter into contracts with vendors who accept cryptocurrency as payment for food service there, the release said.

"(W)e, here at the United States Capitol, should increase accessibility and signal our support for the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry to those who visit Capitol Hill," Cruz said in the release.

Using cryptocurrency as a form of payment in the US Capitol would also provide foreign tourists with a safe and secure payment option without the need to pay unnecessary and often costly Currency exchange fees, Cruz added.