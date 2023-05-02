UrduPoint.com

US Senators Accuse Blinken Of Lying To Congress About Contacts With Hunter Biden - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:44 PM

US Senators Accuse Blinken of Lying to Congress About Contacts With Hunter Biden - Letter

Republican senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley in a letter, published on Tuesday, accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken of lying to Congress in December 2020 when he said that he never had contact with Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Republican senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley in a letter, published on Tuesday, accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken of lying to Congress in December 2020 when he said that he never had contact with Hunter Biden.

"On December 22, 2020, you provided false testimony to Congress during your voluntary transcribed interview," the letter said. "Despite this clear warning that it is a crime to make false statements to Congress and congressional staff, you did not provide truthful testimony during the interview when you denied corresponding with Hunter Biden via email when you served as Deputy Secretary of State under the Obama administration."

In support of their accusations, the senators provide quotes from the hearing which show Blinken repeatedly saying "no" to questions about whether he spoke with Hunter Biden via email, phone, or text.

The senators refer to emails found on the laptop of the US President's son, according to which Hunter Biden and Blinken communicated by email at least twice in 2015, in May and July.

"Based on evidence now available, your above statement is patently false.

Emails contained on Hunter Biden's laptop and recent reports have revealed that you did in fact email Hunter Biden on at least two occasions, contradicting what you told congressional investigators," the letter read.

The lawmakers also said in the letter that they find it highly unlikely that the US top diplomat had no knowledge of Hunter Biden being on the board at Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings because according to uncovered emails, Blinken's wife, Evan Ryan, was coordinating with Hunter Biden to connect him with Burisma's US representatives.

In conclusion, Johnson and Grassley request Blinken to hand over all records related to Hunter Biden, his or his family's business dealings, and all correspondence sent or received from his personal email accounts and phones, including those of his wife, no later than May 15.

In April, US House lawmakers also requested information from� Blinken after new testimony revealed the top diplomat's ties to a statement falsely claiming that reports about Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop were Russian disinformation.

