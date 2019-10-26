US Sends Diplomats to EU Talks in Bid to Boost Pressure on Venezuela - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The US government is sending a diplomatic delegation to a refugees conference in Brussels to push further for a regime change in Venezuela, the Department of State said in a media note.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Carol Thompson O'Connell will lead the US delegation to the October 28-29 International Solidarity Conference on the Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Brussels, Belgium," the note said on Friday.

The State Department explained that the conference will be hosted by the European Union together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"The US delegation will underscore the United States' commitment to a democratic transition in Venezuela that brings an end to the tyranny of the Maduro regime," the note said.

Other US officials, including Deputy Special Representative for Venezuela and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Carrie Filipetti and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Amy Tohill-Stull will also participate, the note said.