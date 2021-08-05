UrduPoint.com

US Settles Voting Rights Lawsuit With State Of New Jersey - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) A proposed consent decree would settle a Federal lawsuit accusing New Jersey of violating US voter laws by failing to provide transportation to registration sites for disabled Americans, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Under the parties' consent decree - and subject to approval by the federal district court in New Jersey - New Jersey will designate NJ Transit Access Link and Community Transportation as voter registration agencies," the Justice Department said in a press release.

New Jersey will also conduct robust implementation and oversight efforts and will afford supplemental voter registration opportunities to existing Access Link clients, the release said.

The US National Voter Registration Act ensures that citizens with disabilities have convenient and accessible opportunities to register to vote, the release added.

The release praised New Jersey officials for working with the Justice Department to comply with the law.

