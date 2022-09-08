UrduPoint.com

US State Department Adviser To Visit Israel On Sept 8, Talk Over Lebanon Border - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 11:44 PM

US State Department Adviser to Visit Israel on Sept 8, Talk Over Lebanon Border - Reports

US State Department Adviser Amos Hochstein, who serves as a mediator in negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, is coming to Israel on Thursday evening to meet with officials, Israeli news outlet Walla reported on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US State Department Adviser Amos Hochstein, who serves as a mediator in negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, is coming to Israel on Thursday evening to meet with officials, Israeli news outlet Walla reported on Thursday.

Hochstein reportedly arrives in Israel to continue talks with Lebanon over the demarcation of the maritime border. He is scheduled to meet with head of the Israeli Security Council Eyal Hulata and Director General of the country's Foreign Ministry Yuval Rotem.

On Monday, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that Israel was yet to give an answer on Lebanon's proposals on the demarcation of the maritime border, an area, which has rich deposits of oil and gas. Negotiations may take up to a month.

A well-informed Lebanese diplomatic source told Sputnik that the US ambassador has a vision of a dispute resolution, but he does not want Lebanon to reach the final agreement before the election in Israel, which takes place on November 1.

In June, the Lebanese authorities conveyed their position on the delineation of maritime borders with Israel to Hochstein. Israel called on Lebanon to accelerate the negotiations and called the disputed Karish gas field its strategic asset, assuring that it had no intention to extract gas in the disputed territory.

The US-mediated negotiations began in 2020. Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers alongside a part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel. Israel then refused to discuss those new terms.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Israel Oil Amos Lebanon May June November Border Gas 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

UK King Says Death of Elizabeth II 'Moment of Grea ..

UK King Says Death of Elizabeth II 'Moment of Greatest Sadness'

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Can Not Confirm Possible Biden-Xi ..

White House Says Can Not Confirm Possible Biden-Xi Meeting During November G20 S ..

2 minutes ago
 Army continue relief activities in flood hit Rajan ..

Army continue relief activities in flood hit Rajanour, DG Khan

2 minutes ago
 US Speaker Pelosi Orders Flags at Half-Staff Due t ..

US Speaker Pelosi Orders Flags at Half-Staff Due to Queen Elizabeth's Death - Sp ..

2 minutes ago
 Trudeau Say Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabet ..

Trudeau Say Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabeth's Compassion, Wisdom

6 minutes ago
 Italy to Spend at Least $6.2Bln on Economic Relief ..

Italy to Spend at Least $6.2Bln on Economic Relief Package - Council of Minister ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.