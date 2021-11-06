US State Dept. Offers $5Mln for Info on Brother of Ex-Sinaloa Cartel Leader, 3 Others

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The US State Department announced in a press release that it is offering up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest of Aureliano Guzman, who is brother of the notorious Mexican drug cartel kingpin Joaquin Guzman, and three other members of the criminal group.

"The US Department of State is announcing reward offers of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of four Mexican drug traffickers operating in the Mexican states of Chihuahua and Sinaloa," the release said on Friday.

The other three Sinaloa drug cartel members being sought by the United States includes Ruperto Salgueiro, Jose Salgueiro and Heriberto Salgueiro, the release said.

All four individuals face charges in the United States related to violation of US drug laws, including international conspiracies to distribute marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, the release said.

In February, Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of former Sinaloa drug cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, was arrested in the state of Virginia and charged for allegedly being involved in international drug trafficking.

Joaquin Guzman is currently serving a life sentence in US prison after being convicted in 2019 on multiple drug charges including narcotics trafficking, using a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes and participating in a money laundering conspiracy.