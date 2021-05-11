US State Dept. Says Islamic State May Be Responsible for Bombing of Afghan Girls School

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group may be behind the recent bombing of a girls' school in the Afghan capital Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The circumstances of the bombing over the weekend, they are not yet crystal clear... there are some indications this may have been attributable to ISIS and not the Taliban," Price told reporters.

Price noted that the bombing bears similarity to other Islamic State attacks against Shia targets in Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday called a bombing of a girls' school in the country's capital Kabul an act of terrorism and a crime against humanity and called on the Taliban to stop killing innocent Afghans.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack, Price said.

On Saturday, a car bomb went off outside the Sayed-ul-Shuhada school in a Shia-majority neighborhood in western Kabul followed by two more blasts. The attack claimed at least 63 lives and left over 150 wounded.