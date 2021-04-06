UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Steps Up Sanctions On Powerful Mexican Cartel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:39 PM

US steps up sanctions on powerful Mexican cartel

US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday expanded sanctions on a powerful Mexican drug cartel, stepping up pressure as its violent campaign prompts growing concern

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday expanded sanctions on a powerful Mexican drug cartel, stepping up pressure as its violent campaign prompts growing concern.

The Treasury Department blocked any US assets and criminalized transactions with three people affiliated with Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, which was suspected in the brazen assassination in December of a former governor at a tourist restaurant in Puerto Vallarta.

The cartel "is a major contributor to the illicit drugs, including fentanyl, flooding the United States," said Andrea Gacki, head of the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

"Treasury will continue working with its partner US government agencies to disrupt and dismantle this cartel." The designated individuals included Carlos Andres Rivera Varela, a Colombian native living in Mexico, and Francisco Javier Gudino Haro who were accused by the Treasury Department of orchestrating assassinations and amassing weapons.

The Treasury Department also targeted a travel agent said to be arranging trips for the cartel, which according to the Mexican government has amassed a $50 billion fortune and developed networks around the world.

Biden has been sparing in imposing new sanctions as he looks to review one of the favorite tools of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Concerns have grown about violence in Mexico as well as Central America as Biden faces political heat over a wave of undocumented migrants seeking to enter the United States.

The number two of Jalisco Nueva Generacion was extradited to the United States in February and its leader, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, is one of the most wanted US fugitives, with a $10 million reward for his arrest.

Related Topics

World Governor Drugs Trump Puerto Vallarta Rivera United States Mexico February December Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

AJK lashes with unexpected heavy downpour

1 minute ago

Chief Minister directs ministers to monitor sugar ..

1 minute ago

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

10 minutes ago

Pb livestock dept lunches new website

1 minute ago

2047 successfully passed Dispenser, Paramedical co ..

5 minutes ago

Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs d ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.