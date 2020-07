MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The US Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for the first federal executions in 17 years, overrunning a delay previously ordered by a lower court.

"Today, for the first time in 17 years, the Federal Government will execute an inmate, Daniel Lewis Lee," the ruling read.

The judges reportedly voted in a 5-4 decision.