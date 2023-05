US Targets Senior Al Qaeda Leader in Strike in Northwest Syria - Central Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US forces targeted a senior leader of the Al Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) in a strike in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, the US Central Command said.

"At 11 42 am local time on 3 May, U.S. Central Command forces conducted a unilateral strike in Northwest Syria targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader. We will provide more information as operational details become available," CENTCOM said in a statement.