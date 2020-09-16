US Tightens Rules for Foreign Research Ships in American Maritime Zones - State Dept.

The United States will begin requiring foreign scientific research vessels to receive advance approval to explore within 200 miles of the nation's coast, the US State Department announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States will begin requiring foreign scientific research vessels to receive advance approval to explore within 200 miles of the nation's coast, the US State Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"All MSR [marine scientific research] conducted by foreign researchers, foreign states, and international organizations in the US Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and on the US continental shelf is now subject to advance consent by the US government consistent with international law," the release said.

The change in policy is consistent with international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention and with the practice of other coastal states and protects US citizens' interests, the release said.

The convention, formally ratified by more than 160 nations but not the United States, is nevertheless recognized by Washington as part of international law. The treaty provides each nation with an exclusive economic zone extending 200 nautical miles (230 statute miles) from the coast.

Previously, foreign scientific vessels were only required to receive advance authorization to explore the US continental shelf, an underwater geographic designation, the release said.

The policy change will enhance US maritime domain awareness by ensuring visibility of vessels and personnel conducting maritime research and ensure access to scientific data collected during foreign research expeditions, the release added.